Udinese sign Real Madrid striker

Cristo Gonzalez scored 21 goals for Real Madrid’s reserves last term, but the striker has been allowed to join Serie A side Udinese.

Gonzalez, 21, has agreed a five-year deal with the Serie A side, who are reported to have paid €1.5million.

Madrid are said to have included both a buy-back clause and a sell-on fee in the deal for the striker.

Gonzalez scored 21 goals for Real Madrid’s reserves last term and hit his first senior goal for the club in a Copa del Rey win at Melilla.

Cristo Gonzalez e dell’@Udinese_1896! Il giocatore spagnolo , proveniente dal @realmadrid, ha firmato con i bianconeri per 5 anni.

— Udinese Calcio (@Udinese_1896) July 19, 2019

Madrid, meanwhile, are closing in on the signing of midfielder Alberto Soro, according to Real Zaragoza president Christian Lapetra.

Soro will reportedly sign for Madrid in a €2.5m deal that could rise to around €5m, before returning to Zaragoza on loan.