Alberto Soro to join Real Madrid ‘in a matter of hours’

Alberto Soro, who broke into the Real Zaragoza team in the second tier last season, is set to join Real Madrid.

Midfielder Alberto Soro will join Real Madrid imminently, according to Real Zaragoza president Christian Lapetra.

It has been reported Soro will sign for Madrid in a €2.5million deal that could rise to around €5m, before returning to Zaragoza on loan.

Lapetra said on Friday he expected the transfer to be formally announced “in a matter of hours”.

“As president, I have to sign off on the sale and I want to announce Soro will join Real Madrid in a matter of hours,” he said, as reported by AS.

“All that remains is to sign a deal that is already done.”

The 20-year-old made 29 appearances in a breakout season in the Segunda Division last term, scoring twice.