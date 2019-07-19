Reports: Barcelona to sell two star midfielders to balance their books

Word around the rumour mill is that La Liga giants Barcelona will be selling star midfielders Ivan Rakitic and Philippe Coutinho in the summer, in a bid to balance their books as per FIFA’s Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations.

Earlier, it was reported that the Catalans are heavily cash-strapped, especially after their recent €120million transfer of former Atletico Madrid star, Antoine Griezmann. It was also claimed that most of Barcelona’s star players including Lionel Messi, received their payments for the month of June three days later than usual.

Due to the above reasons, the Blaugrana want to offload a few stars and maintain stability in their coffers. Rakitic and Coutinho are the two biggest names in Barcelona’s summer transfer list, according to Sport.es.

The Catalans already have a few big names in their midfield – including senior players like Sergio Busquets and Arturo Vidal and the younger players including Frenkie de Jong, Arthur Melo, Carles Alena and so on – which hence deem both Rakitic and Coutinho as surplus to their requirements at the moment. Their form has also been a crucial factor of late, with both players unable to create an impact over the course of the last season.

According to Sport.es, Barcelona value Coutinho at about €100million, while Rakitic is valued at €50million. The former recently starred during Brazil’s Copa America triumph but is likely to leave Barcelona so that the club can secure the funds for signing Neymar Jr., who is expected to make a return to his former club this summer.