Reports: Arsenal beat Tottenham to sign Ligue 1 star

According to reports, Premier League club Arsenal have apparently reached an agreement in principle with Ligue 1 club Saint-Etienne to sign their defender William Saliba.

It is Sky Sports that reports that the North London club have seemingly beaten arch-rivals Tottenham in the transfer race to sign the 18-year-old centre-back.

Saliba played 19 matches for Saint-Etienne last season, which is also when he made his senior debut with the Ligue 1 side. 16 of his appearances came in the Ligue 1, while the remaining three came in French cup competitions.

According to Sky Sports, the deal between Arsenal and Saint-Etienne will see Saliba return to the French club on loan next season.

Earlier, Arsenal captain and French defender Laurent Koscielny gave manager Unai Emery a bit of trouble in the pre-season, by refusing to train with his teammates in the USA before the 2019-20 campaign.

Koscielny’s refusal to join his team-mates in making the trip came amid intense speculation surrounding his future and it is now being reported that Saliba is, in fact, deemed a long-term replacement to the 33-year-old.

“Laurent Koscielny has refused to travel to the US for our pre-season tour,” Arsenal’s statement on Koscielny’s actions read.

It further added: “We are very disappointed by Laurent’s actions, which are against our clear instructions.”

“We hope to resolve this matter and will not be providing any further comment at this time.”