Reports: Real Madrid offered to re-sign UCL-winning midfielder who debuted for them under Jose Mourinho

Real Madrid are desperately looking to return to winning ways this season after a disastrous 2018/19 and have set their sights on various top talents across Europe.

While they have signed some top players already, Florentino Perez is in no mood to stop. However, along with the incoming transfers, there are players who could be on their way out of the club and one of them is midfielder Casemiro.

According to reports, Zinedine Zidane doesn’t have the Brazilian in his plans for the next season and hence Madrid are looking to offload him. Paris Saint-Germain have emerged as the favourites for now and are ready to bid €60 million for the defensive midfielder.

The same report from Don Balon adds that super agent Jorge Mendes has offered Madrid one of his players in Liverpool star Fabinho. He has previously featured for Real Madrid, back in 2013 when Jose Mourinho gave him his one and only cap for Madrid so far.

However, that could change in the coming days. It all depends on Liverpool’s asking price for the midfielder and how much Madrid receive in the Casemiro deal as well.