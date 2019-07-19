Reports: Real Madrid set price for star player, ready to release him if right offer comes

Real Madrid are actively looking to improve their side for the upcoming 2019/20 season and have complete some crucial signings ahead of the start of the new season.

Along with the incoming transfers, however, there are players who are in line to leave the club as well. Star midfielder Casemiro, reportedly, is one of the names on the outgoing list.

According to reports in Don Balon, the Brazilian is not a part of Zinedine Zidane’s plans next season and the club are ready to listen to offers for him. The report adds that Paris Saint-Germain are ready to bid €60 million for the defensive midfielder which Real believe is a fair price.

With Zidane not having Casemiro in his plans, he could be allowed to leave if PSG do bid the reported amount. However, with an already thin midfield, the La Liga giants will have to make a big signing to replace the outgoing Casemiro and players like Liverpool’s Fabinho are the reported options.