Transfer News |

Reports: Manchester United star’s move stalls as club play hardball over him

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku’s time at the club seems to be coming to an end. The Belgian has been linked with a move to Italy and one could materialise before the end of the summer transfer window.

Lukaku moved to United in the summer of 2017 from Everton for a deal worth £75 million and the Manchester-based club want most, if not all, of the sum they paid for the Belgian back. Serie A giants Inter have been rumoured to be close to getting on-board with manager Antonio Conte a fan of the striker.

With United holding out for a sum close to £70 million, Inter have seemingly decided to move on. According to reports in FCInterNews, Inter have turned their attention towards Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani.

The Uruguayan has played in the Serie A for Napoli and was a massive hit for them. This would mean that his transition would be faster than other new signings and he’s a proven goalscorer as well. The report adds that Cavani could be available for anything around €25-30 million which makes his signing much easier for Inter.

It remains to be seen whether Lukaku’s move away from Manchester United fizzles out or not.

Comments