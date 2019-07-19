Reports: Chelsea star convinced to stay by Frank Lampard signs 5-year contract amidst ongoing transfer ban

Word around the rumour mill is that Chelsea star Callum Hudson-Odoi is reportedly ready to sign a new five-year contract with the club, after being convinced to stay by their new manager, Frank Lampard.

Daily Mail reports that the 18-year-old England international will reportedly earn close to £100,000 per week, according to the terms in his new contract that will keep him at the Stamford Bridge until 2024.

Earlier, it was reported that Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich was heavily interested in the youngster. The Bavarians even bid a sum of nearly £35million for him in January and were also fine with paying him £100,000 a week. Later, as Hudson-Odoi suffered from an ankle injury, his value fell sharply but Bayern Munich still continued to express interest in him, having tabled an offer of £22million for the player in June.

In the recently-concluded 2018-19 season, Hudson-Odoi made 24 appearances for senior Chelsea team and recorded five goals and five assists. He also made international debut against the Czech Republic in March, before getting sidelined as a result of his ankle injury.

Though he is still recovering, Daily Mail reports that the 18-year-old is expected to be fit and game-ready ahead of the new season which is scheduled to begin this August.