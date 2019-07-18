BREAKING: Atletico Madrid complete signing of former Real Madrid youth star

Atletico Madrid had a big task at hand this summer – a complete squad overhaul. The Rojiblancos invested heavily in their squad this year and signed several players including Joao Felix and Keiren Trippier. They have now brought in another player who happens to be a former Real Madrid youth star.

Atletico Madrid have completed the signing of Mario Hermoso from RCD Espanyol. Hermoso played for Real Madrid from 2005 till 2017, before he was offloaded to Espanyol. The Spaniard has now signed a five-year contract for Atletico after joining in a deal reportedly worth €29 Million.

📝 | Acuerdo con el @RCDEspanyol para el traspaso de @mariohermoso5. 🇪🇸 El internacional español ha firmado con nuestro club para las 5 próximas temporadas 💪 👋 ¡Bienvenido, Mario! 🔴⚪🔴

👉 https://t.co/qNOx7k9fIR#AúpaAtleti #BienvenidoHermoso pic.twitter.com/7bKKE89FQk — Atlético de Madrid (@Atleti) July 18, 2019

Real Madrid were said to be hot on the trails of Hermosoduring the 2019 winter transfer window. However, a move could not be finalized and the Spaniard spent his season with Espanyol. Nevertheless, six months later, Hermoso has finally moved to Madrid, albeit to Atletico. His move will also see former club Real Madrid receive a significant payment due to a reported sell-on clause.

The 24-year-old had his breakthrough season during the 2018/19 campaign, as he made an Espanyol starting berth his own. Owing to his great form, Hermoso was called up to the Spain senior squad by Luis Enrique and he proceeded to make his international debut in November 2018.

Hermoso now joins the Rojiblancos on a five-year deal which will run on till 2024.