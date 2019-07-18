UCL superstar overtakes Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk to become most expensive centre-back of all time

On Thursday, Dutch superstar Matthijs de Ligt completed his much-awaited move from AFC Ajax to Serie A giants Juventus. The transfer cost Juventus a reported fee of €85.5million – which in turn makes the 19-year-old the most expensive centre-back that football has ever seen.

de Ligt broke the record of Liverpool star and 2018-19 Champions League winner Virgil van Dijk, who joined the Reds in 2018 for a reported fee of €84.7million.

According to Transfermarkt, the following are the world’s most expensive defenders of all time:

#1. Matthijs de Ligt (AFC Ajax to Juventus – €85.5 million)

The move was completed in 2019 July.

#2. Virgil van Dijk (Southampton to Liverpool – €84.7 million)

The move was completed in 2018 January.

#3. Lucas Hernandez (Atletico Madrid to Bayern Munich – €80.0 million)

The move was completed in 2019 July.



#4. Aymeric Laporte (Athletic Bilbao to Manchester City – €65.0 million)

The move was completed in 2018 January.

#5. John Stones (Everton to Manchester City – €55.6 million)

The move was completed in 2016 August.

#6. Eder Militao (FC Porto to Real Madrid – €50.0million)

The move was completed in 2019 July.

#7. David Luis (Chelsea to PSG – €49.5 million)

The move was completed in 2014 July.

#8. Rio Ferdinand (Leeds United to Manchester United – €46.0 million)

The move was completed in 2002 July.

#9. Ellaquim Mangala (FC Porto to Manchester City – €45.0 million)

The move was completed in 2014 August.

#10. Nicolas Otamendi(Valencia to Manchester City – €44.6 million)

The move was completed in 2015 August.

If you will notice, Manchester City has a really expensive line-up of defenders – the four City centre-backs in the above-mentioned top-ten list cost the Sky Blues a reported total of €210.2million. At the same time, Rio Ferdinand who joined Manchester United from Leeds in 2002 for a fee of €46million is the only Red Devil in the above list.