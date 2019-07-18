Reports: Inter Milan identify Neymar’s PSG teammate as Romelu Lukaku alternative

Word around the rumour mill is that Serie A giants Inter Milan are targeting Paris Saint Germain (PSG)’s superstar Edinson Cavani as an alternative for Manchester United’s Romelu Lukaku this summer.

According to Corriere Dello Sport as reported by an online publication FCInter1098.it, Lukaku remains the top choice for manager Antonio Conte and co. at Inter Milan as the Serie A club look to sign a new attacker as a replacement to Mauro Icardi, ahead of the new season. However, the Nerazzurri are not ready to spend £70million all at once for the Belgian and they even suggested that they would pay off the fee in parts.

But Manchester United are not ready for such a deal and as a result, the Italian news agency reports that the deal for Lukaku between them and Inter Milan will not take place this summer.

Corriere Dello Sport further reports that PSG’s Cavani has hence been shortlisted as an alternative attacking option by Conte.

“Cavani is the first on the list, a solution held in high regard. Compared to Lukaku, Cavani who is several years elder is not a highly futuristic option. As a result, any transfer fee to be paid could be much lesser than that of Lukaku,” a few sources were quoted as saying by the Italian news agency.

The 32-year-old PSG star recently featured for Uruguay in the 2019 Copa America, where his team got eliminated after losing to Peru in the quarter-finals.