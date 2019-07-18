Reports: Manchester United in advanced negotiations for Lyon youngster

Manchester United have drastically altered their transfer approach in this window, as they now look to bring in young players with a high ceiling. Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka have already been signed, while Bruno Fernandes remains a key target. They have also entered advanced negotiations for one Lyon youngster.

According to the French publication, L’Equipe, Manchester United are in advanced negotiations with Lyon for youth star Florent Da Silva. The youngster was scouted by several clubs but Manchester United are the ones hoping to take him to England.

The 16-year-old was mostly confined to the reserve team last season but also featured in cameos in the UEFA Youth League. However, L’Equipe further state that despite an agreement being close between the two clubs, Da Silve could snub United and continue his development in France.

If signed, Da Silva would become Manchester United’s third signing of the summer. The Red Devils brought in Daniel James from Swansea and Aaron Wan-Bissaka earlier in the transfer window. They remain in pursuit of Harry Maguire and Bruno Fernandes.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 3/5; While the negotiations are already in an advanced stage, L’Equipe reports that the youngster is yet to choose his next destination and could end up staying in France.