Reports: The exact amount Barcelona require to re-sign Neymar revealed

Barcelona completed one of the biggest deals of the transfer window recently when they signed Antoine Griezmann from Atletico Madrid. However, the Blaugrana continue to be linked with a move for Neymar, with the Brazil international seemingly keen on a move back. Here’s how much they’ll need to make it happen.

According to Marca, Barcelona have run into trouble in their pursuit of Neymar. The Blaugrana have spent a whopping €225 Million already on transfers this season and are now stuck behind FIFA regulations. The regulations in question state that the difference between the spending and the sales of a club for a particular season cannot exceed €100 Million.

The Brazil international himself is valued in the range of €175 Million to €200 Million. However, the combined fees, including that of Neymar, will take the Spanish side’s spending over €400 Million. As a result, Barcelona will have to sell assets worth €300 Million before June 30, 2020, if they proceed with the purchase of the PSG star.

There are several players which are reportedly considered expendable by the club and could be sold in order to fulfil the criteria. Philippe Coutinho, Ousmane Dembele, Malcom, Ivan Rakitic, Arturo Vidal, Samuel Umtiti, and Nelson Semedo can all sold by the Blaugrana for the same.

However, Barcelona do indeed have a way around it if they ask PSG to take Neymar on loan. The Parisians deployed a similar tactic a few years ago when they made a move to sign Kylian Mbappe shortly after bringing in Neymar. They then paid his full amount to Monaco one season later, having already reached an agreement with the principality club. It remains to be seen whether they are willing to do the same with Barcelona.