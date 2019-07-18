Reports: Barcelona target’s father to meet Juventus as link up with Cristiano Ronaldo beckons

It has been a whirlwind few months for Neymar Jr, who looked dead set on a return to Barcelona, but could be making a surprising U-turn in favour of a move to Juventus.

Mundo Deportivo are reporting that the Brazilian’s father and agent is all set for a meeting with officials from Juventus, in order to discuss a possible move for his son this summer.

This transfer window looks all but sure to see Neymar change clubs, after he let his current side Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) know that he wishes to leave.

Neymar’s former employers Barcelona were the obvious first choice, but the Blaugrana have just signed Antoine Griezmann for big money, and seem rather unwilling to meet the demands of PSG with regards to the Brazilian.

While a move to Barca is far from over, other options are being presented, with the report claiming that Fabio Paratici, Sporting Director of Juventus, will meet with Neymar’s dad to discuss possible scenarios for a transfer.

It looked as if a reunion with Lionel Messi was all but assured for Neymar, but instead the superstar forward could be linking up with Messi’s great rival Cristiano Ronaldo, and it could all happen pretty soon.