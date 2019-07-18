Manchester City youngster Sandler joins Kompany at Anderlecht

Manchester City defender Philippe Sandler has linked up with former team-mate Vincent Kompany at Anderlecht.
Vincent Kompany has made the most of his links to Manchester City, bringing Philippe Sandler to Anderlecht on a season-long loan.
Kompany left the Premier League champions to return to his former club as player-manager at the end of last season and already moved for a former City team-mate in the form of free agent Samir Nasri.
And Sandler has become Anderlecht’s fifth signing under Kompany, with the 22-year-old Dutch defender completing a loan move from City on Wednesday.
Sandler made four appearances for City’s Under-23s last term following his move from PEC Zwolle and was given his first senior start in the EFL Cup semi-final second leg against Burton Albion in January.
Best of luck to Philippe Sandler who has joined Anderlecht on a season-long loan.
