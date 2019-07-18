Manchester City youngster Sandler joins Kompany at Anderlecht

Manchester City defender Philippe Sandler has linked up with former team-mate Vincent Kompany at Anderlecht.

Vincent Kompany has made the most of his links to Manchester City, bringing Philippe Sandler to Anderlecht on a season-long loan.

Kompany left the Premier League champions to return to his former club as player-manager at the end of last season and already moved for a former City team-mate in the form of free agent Samir Nasri.

And Sandler has become Anderlecht’s fifth signing under Kompany, with the 22-year-old Dutch defender completing a loan move from City on Wednesday.

Sandler made four appearances for City’s Under-23s last term following his move from PEC Zwolle and was given his first senior start in the EFL Cup semi-final second leg against Burton Albion in January.

Kompany has won three of his four games in charge of Anderlecht so far, and their pre-season preparations continue with a game against another of the centre-back’s previous clubs Hamburg on Saturday.