Joelinton left out by Hoffenheim as Premier League move edges closer

Hoffenheim have confirmed Joelinton is in talks with a Premier League club amid speculation of a £36million (€39.8million) move to Newcastle United.

Joelinton was left out of Hoffenheim’s squad for their friendly with Jahn Regensburg on Wednesday.

The Brazilian forward was rumoured to be close to a move to Newcastle in January, though the switch failed to materialise.

However, the 22-year-old now looks set to join the Magpies, who officially confirmed Steve Bruce as their new head coach on Wednesday, with Hoffenheim confirming negotiations are ongoing with a Premier League side.

“Joelinton is not here,” Hoffenheim posted on their official Twitter account. “He is in concrete negotiations with a Premier League club. It may be that he leaves us.”

Joelinton scored 11 goals across all competitions for Hoffenheim last season, following a spell with Rapid Vienna.

It has been an off-season of upheaval for Newcastle, who were demolished 4-0 in their Premier League Asia Trophy match with Wolves.

Rafael Benitez’s departure was followed by that of Ayoze Perez, who joined Leicester City in a reported £30m deal, while Joselu and last season’s top scorer Salomon Rondon have also left.