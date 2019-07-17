Mino Raiola again drops hint over Paul Pogba’s potential Manchester United exit

Mino Raiola is known for his special skill-set of getting the best deal for his clients. The superagent has been highly influential for years and has looked after some big clients during the same time. He has now suggested that one of his current clients, Paul Pogba could move away from Manchester United.

Mino Raiola brokered the deal to bring back Paul Pogba to Manchester United in 2015 for a then world-record fee. However, his client has not hit the same heights at the English club as he did with Juventus. As such, Raiola is now looking to get a top European club to buy the Frenchman from United.

Raiola, present for his client Matthijs de Ligt’s Juventus medical, answered questioned over Pogba’s future. He claimed that he didn’t know what’s in store for the Frenchman despite him still being with the Red Devils.

“Pogba is in Manchester today. I don’t know tomorrow.”

“We’ll take things day by day, without rushing or worrying. Football has no certainties and destiny has never been written,” said Raiola (via Daily Mail).

The Italian-born Dutch superagent has been dropping hints about Pogba’s future for weeks. The Frenchman continues to be linked with a transfer to Real Madrid and Juventus. However, he remains an integral part of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team and is unlikely to be sold easily.