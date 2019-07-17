Reports: Lionel Messi’s ex-teammate ready to join Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus

The crazy season is underway. Several rumours, some fake while some real, circle around the internet throughout the day and are only expected to increase from here on till the deadline day. And one such rumour has suggested that Lionel Messi’s former teammate is open to playing with Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus. So what’s it all about then?

Mundo Deportivo, via Football Italia, suggest that Neymar is open to the idea of moving to Juventus and playing alongside Cristiano Ronaldo. The two used to be fierce rivals at one point when Neymar played for Barcelona while Ronaldo for Portugal. However, since then, they both went their separate ways.

The report suggests that although Neymar has returned to Paris for training, he remains keen on a move elsewhere. Moreover, a Barcelona return is looking unlikely at this point, prompting the Brazilian to try his luck elsewhere.

As such, he is considering moves to some of the top clubs in the world, including Real Madrid, Manchester United, and Bayern Munich. While playing at Juventus with Ronaldo also remains a viable option.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 2/5; This one comes straight from the realms of fantasy. While Neymar may hold an interest in joining one of the top clubs in the world, a move for the Brazilian cannot possibly be feasible for the Bianconeri’s at the moment. Not only did they pay 100 Million for Cristiano Ronaldo last summer, but they are also close to wrapping up a big-money deal for Matthijs de Ligt.

Furthermore, Neymar is one player Juventus doesn’t need at the moment. They can, however, revisit the idea once Paulo Dybala departs or Cristiano Ronaldo starts showing signs of his eventual decline.