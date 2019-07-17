Reports: Atletico Madrid agree £21.7m deal for UCL finalist

Atletico Madrid may have lost their influential skipper in Diego Godin, but are already bumping up efforts of getting a replacement, and have found one in the defensive department.

Sky Sports News is reporting that Kieran Trippier will be heading to Atletico Madrid in the summer transfer window, after Tottenham Hotspur agreed a £21.7m deal with Atletico for his transfer.

Atletico Madrid have agreed a £21.7m (€24m) deal with Tottenham to sign full-back Kieran Trippier, Sky Sports News understands. — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) July 17, 2019



Trippier famously scored a free kick for England in the FIFA World Cup semi final against Croatia last year, though the Three Lions bowed out of the tournament following that match.

He also played in the UEFA Champions League (UCL) final for Spurs against Liverpool recently, where the North Londoners were defeated despite putting up a brave display.

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino is making some signings of his own, and already has Serge Aurier and Kyle Walker-Peters as two players who are capable of playing in he right back position, hence letting Trippier leave for Atleti.

As for Atletico, they recently lost both Godin and Antoine Griezmann, but are reforming their team with stars such as Joao Felix and now Kieran Trippier.