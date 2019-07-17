Manchester United superstar omitted from pre season squad as Serie A move beckons

Manchester United have left out Romelu Lukaku from their match day squad ahead of their pre season game against Leeds United at Perth.

The Belgian has been out with a slight niggle, but has also been continually linked with Inter Milan in the transfer window, with representatives from the Serie A side discussing terms for a possible move this summer.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was asked about why both Lukaku and David De Gea were missing from the squad, and the Norwegian replied with a “not ready” for the former.

David just fell ill today so he didn’t feel right, Solskjaer said to MUTV, on the official Manchester United website.

We’ll wait until the Inter Milan game for him. They’re not ready, the others, either [Lukaku, Shaw and Grant].

The striker joined Manchester United from Everton, but after a bright start under former manager Jose Mourinho, has drifted away in recent months, despite spurts of really good form.

The preferred option up front under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has undoubtedly been Marcus Rashford, which is one of the reasons why Lukaku is seeking a move away from Old Trafford.

Reportedly, Lukaku has even agreed a £180,000-a-week deal with the Nerazurri which would see him join the club ahead of next season.