Matthijs de Ligt’s agent reveals why he chose to join Juventus over Barcelona

Matthijs de Ligt is all set to be presented as a Juventus player, after snubbing Barcelona and choosing to secure a move to the Italian giants.

Now, his agent, the wily Mino Raiola has finally spoken out about the move, and why the Dutchman decided to go and play for the Serie A champions over other teams.

“It’s not a question of who wanted him most, but Juve are the best team for him,” declared the agent.

“It’s important for a defender to come to Italy. He can learn to become the best in the world here.

“This step is necessary for his career. Certainly, he’s the best young defender. After that, he only needs a bit of time to show that he’s the best on a different level.

“In terms of work and mentality, he approaches and, indeed even surpasses, Nedved. He reminds me of Ibra for his ambition.

“It’s always good to play alongside great champions like Bonucci. As for whether Ronaldo told him to join Juve, you have to ask him. I don’t know.

“The decision to join Juve was a considered one. It wasn’t made in just a day. It was a long process.”

De Ligt has already arrived in Turin and is currently undergoing tests ahead of his move.