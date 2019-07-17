Reports: Barcelona target two Bundesliga defenders as alternatives after Matthijs de Ligt chooses Juventus

After Matthijs de Ligt turned down Barcelona to opt for Juventus instead, the Catalan club have lined up two Bundesliga defenders as alternative signings.

Don Balon reports that Barcelona have identified RP Lepizig’s two young centre backs, Ibrahima Konate and Dayot Upamecano, as ideal alternative signings after missing out on Matthijs de Ligt.

It was rumoured for a long time that Barcelona were the front runners to secure the signature of the young Dutchman, but Juventus’ package was a better financial fit for the player and his agent, Mino Raiola.

As a result, they are not left with the task of securing a defender who can offer competition for spots to Samuel Umtiti and Clement Lenglet, as well as be a long term replacement for Gerard Pique.

Konate and Upamecano, both 20, fit the bill perfecty. The report states that RB Leipzig will ask for €35 million for Konate while a bid under €50 million will not be accepted for Upamecano.

Barcelona have moved to confirm the signing of Antoine Griezmann from Atletico Madrid recently and will look to press on with transfer business, with left back Junior Firpo from Real Betis also linked with a move.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 3/5; Now that the conquest of de Ligt has officially become impossible, Barcelona would be served well to look for alternatives and this young Bundesliga duo is as highly rated as it comes.