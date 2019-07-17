Reports: Lionel Messi to prevent Barcelona from signing La Liga defender who insulted him on social media

Barcelona are interested in signing Real Betis left back Junior Firpo but Lionel Messi has reportedly put his foot down to veto the transfer.

Diario Gol reports that Barcelona’s pursuit of Firpo may end in failure after Lionel Messi is said to be opposed to him moving to the La Liga champions in the summer transfer window.

The opposition to the move stems from the fact that Firpo had tweeted out abusive messages to Lionel Messi in 2012 – something that the Barcelona dressing room is also not comfortable with.

Firpo, 22, broke into public consciousness after he racked up 29 appearances for Real Betis in the 2018/19 season, scoring 3 goals and setting up 5 more.

Given that 30-year-old Jordi Alba is the only left back in the team, Barcelona are on the look out for a long term replacement for him and consider Firpo to be an ideal fit.

He is reported to have a release clause of €50 million, which would place the transfer within achievable financial means for the club after they just shelled out €120 million for Antoine Griezmann.

For their part, Real Betis seem resigned to lose Firpo to the La Liga champions and have already signed Alfonso Pedraza as a potential replacement.

Any deal between the two teams could also include a player from Barcelona going to Betis, should the clubs will it so.

However, with Lione Messi and co. ticked off at the player, it is far from certain that he will make the move to the Nou Camp in the first place.