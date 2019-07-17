WATCH: UCL star touches down in Turin to join Juventus after Cristiano Ronaldo asked him to

The latest signing-to-be of Juventus, Matthijs de Ligt, touched down in Turin and was all smiles as his transfer to the Serie A club nears completion.

Football’s most pursued centre back talent, Matthijs de Ligt, has touched down in Italy to complete the formalities surrounding his move to Juventus from Champions League semifinalists Ajax.

Clubs like Barcelona, Manchester United and PSG were also seriously interested in the services of the 19-year-old Dutch international but it was Cristiano Ronaldo’s Juventus that won the battle to sign him – in no small part due to the Portuguese sensation.

After defeating Netherlands in the Nations League final, Cristiano Ronaldo told Matthijs de Ligt that he wanted him to join Juventus.

Duly, the young centre back followed suit, choosing the Serie A champions over Barcelona, Manchester United or PSG.

The deal is reported to cost Juventus £67.5 million, in a summer where they’ve already recruited former Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey. It is also rumoured that they were interested in Manchester United’s Paul Pogba but withdrew after baulking at the English club’s valuation of the player.

De Ligt played 77 times in total for Ajax, scoring 9 goals. He was named the club’s youngest ever captain in March of 2018. He has also earned 15 caps for the Netherlands senior side, with his solitary goal coming against England in the UEFA Nations League semifinals.