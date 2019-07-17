Reports: Real Madrid players urging club to sell star at a loss instead of risking dressing room fracture

Real Madrid players have become disillusioned with the presence of Gareth Bale and are reportedly pushing Florentino Perez to offload him, even at an acute loss, if it means they would be rid of him ahead of next season.

Diario Gol reports that Gareth Bale’s inability to gel with the squad and fill in the shoes of the departed Cristiano Ronaldo has left him as an outsider at the club.

Moreover, manager Zinedine Zidane does not rate the player either.

As a result, despite their public stance that he is happy to stay at Real Madrid, Gareth Bale and his agent are aware that his immediate future lies elsewhere.

In this scenario, Tottenham have reported expressed interest in the player as long as he can be included in a potential deal for Christian Eriksen. According to the report, the London club are demanding Bale plus €50 million for the player.

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is unhappy with their valuation of the Welshman who he feels should command a fee of €80 million. However, it is being reported that the players at Real Madrid are urging Florentino Perez to give in to Daniel Levy’s demands and off load Gareth Bale, even if it means the club incurs a loss doing so.