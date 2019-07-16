Barcelona buy back Cucurella for €4m

Eibar signed Marc Cucurella from Barcelona at the end of the season but the Catalans have taken up the option to buy him back.

Barcelona have signed Marc Cucurella from Eibar for €4million just two months after the 20-year-old joined Eibar on a permanent deal.

Cucurella impressed on loan at Ipurua last season, scoring in the 2-2 LaLiga draw with Barca on May 19.

Eibar took up the option to sign him for €2m but Barca inserted a €4m buy-back clause in that deal, which they have now activated.

It remains to be seen whether Cucurella will stay at Camp Nou for 2019-20 or be sold on to raise funds.

Sevilla and Real Betis had been linked with an interest in the player, who can operate both at full-back and as a winger.

Bundesliga clubs Eintracht Frankfurt and Borussia Monchengladbach are also rumoured to have been monitoring the Spain youth international.