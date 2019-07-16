Reports: Barcelona great ready to join Arsenal but wants to become second highest paid player at the club

Former Barcelona star Dani Alves is currently without a club after having left Paris Saint-Germain after the end of last season. While there have been rumours of a return to Spain, he might just end up moving to English Premier League.
Arsenal have suddenly emerged as the favourites to land the Brazilian right-back, who won as many as 23 trophies between 2008 and 2016 at Barcelona. The player, according to reports in The Sun, is ready to take a pay-cut as well.
However, his wages are already high and even after a pay-cut, he is demanding at least £200k-a-week, which would still make him the second highest-paid player at the club. Mesut Ozil is currently the highest paid player at the club with £350,000-a-week wages.
If Arsenal agree to pay Alves as much, he would earn as much as Pierre Emerick Aubameyang and more than the likes of Alexandre Lacazette and Henrikh Mkhitaryan.
