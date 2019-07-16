Reports: Barcelona close in on long-term Jordi Alba replacement, ready to offer player in return

Barcelona have been fairly active in the summer transfer window and after completing the signing of Antoine Griezmann, they are looking at improving other areas of concern.

And while Neymar is rumoured to be re-joining the team as well to further strengthen the attack, Barcelona have a defence to look after too. 30-year-old Jordi Alba is currently the only first-team left-back at the club and the La Liga giants want to reinforce that department.

As a result, they have turned their attention towards Real Betis’s Junior Firpo, according to reports in Marca. The 22-year-old is highly rated and has a release clause of €50 million, something which Betis could negotiate on as per the reports.

The La Liga side have already signed Junior Firpo’s replacement in Alfonso Pedraza and could ask for another player in return from Barcelona. The Catalan giants are ready for that as well and can offer Marc Cucurella or Juan Miranda in return.

It remains to be seen whether Betis opt for cash or a player plus cash deal.