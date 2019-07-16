Reports: Barcelona ready to offer two players plus cash to bring Neymar back to Camp Nou

After having completed the signing of Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann, Barcelona are now focussing on bringing Neymar back to the club from Paris Saint-Germain.

Both PSG and Neymar want to break ties with each other and the La Liga giants are willing to re-sign Neymar. The Brazilian had left Camp Nou for Parc des Princes in 2017 for a record sum of €222 million.

PSG now want most of it, if not all, back in order to let Neymar leave the club for Barcelona. The Spanish champions, on the other hand, are not willing to pay as much in cash and would rather have a player plus cash deal.

According to reports in Spanish outlet AS, Barcelona are ready to offer Philippe Coutinho, Ousmane Dembele and €40 million in cash for Neymar. Now while this seems a fair enough deal, PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi wants to recoup the €222 million he paid for Neymar which makes things all the more interesting.

This transfer saga is going to stretch right till the end of the summer transfer window.