Real Madrid star’s agent rubbishes claims of bid from Premier League giants

Real Madrid star Gareth Bale’s situation at the club is not getting any better and he looks set to move on in the ongoing summer transfer window.

The biggest obstacle in a move away from the club has been Bale’s astronomical wages with only a handful of European clubs capable enough to get him on board with similar pay. However, reports in Marca claimed that Tottenham Hotspur are willing to bring back their former star during the window.

The report added that the Premier League side have submitted a bid between €50million and €60million but on the condition that Bale might have to lower his wage demands. However, the winger’s agent Jonathan Barnett has now rubbished those claims.

“I don’t comment on rubbish,” was his brief response to talkSPORT.

BREAKING: Gareth Bale’s agent, Jonathan Barnett, has told talkSPORT that #THFC have NOT bid for the Welshman. Barnett declined to appear on the station but gave us this short statement: pic.twitter.com/fMSu7hiFky — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) July 16, 2019

This could mean that the door for Bale’s return to Spurs has been closed and the Welshman would be looking at other options.