Reports: Manchester United to sell one of three players in order to make room for Harry Maguire

It has been well established that Harry Maguire is likely to join Manchester United but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer revealed that it would mean curtains for another defender’s career at the club.

Speaking ahead of Manchester United’s pre-season friendly clash with Leeds United, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer indicated that it would spell the end for one player’s career at the club should Harry Maguire sign.

“Yeah, of course, there’s a limit of players,” Solskjaer said

“Whoever performs will be part of the team and whoever doesn’t they have got to fight to get back in. There’s been loads of speculation but we’ll work to find a relationship with the ones we’ve got.”

Telegraph reports that the player who is likely to get the axe if Harry Maguire arrives is among Marcos Rojo, Eric Bailly and Phil Jones. It is also expected that young centre back Axel Tuanzebe will stick around to challenge for a first team spot after the Norwegian confirmed as much in his presser.

It was recently reported that a deal for England centre back Harry Maguire deal has been agreed with Leicester City and that the player is due for his medical in the coming days.

It is also expected that Manchester United will press on with transfer business and try to get the signing of Bruno Fernandes over the line next.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 5/5; Manchester United are on the cusp of signing Harry Maguire and it is only logical that a centre back leaves to accomodate him.