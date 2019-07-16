Reports: Manchester United’s move for €80 million star hinges on Paul Pogba’s future

Manchester United are still waiting on the future of their star midfielder Paul Pogba, who has been linked with a move to Real Madrid. And while they have their targets set, they need to move fast if they wish to replace the French midfielder in case he leaves.

Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is on United’s wishlist but the Serbian is being targetted by multiple other clubs as well and Paris Saint-Germain is one of them. The Italian club are demanding a sum around €80 million which PSG could pay without a second thought. And this is where it gets tricky for United.

According to reports by Alfredo Pedulla, the English giants’ move for the Lazio midfielder hinges on Pogba’s future. As United are investing heavily in their defence, move for a new midfielder depends on whether Pogba’s deal goes through or not.

If the Frenchman is to leave the club for Madrid, it needs to be as soon as possible so that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and co have ample time to find a replacement, Milinkovic-Savic being one of the options. If the move is delayed, United might have to do without a good option who by that time would have moved to another club.