UCL finalists name their conditions for signing Gareth Bale from Real Madrid

Gareth Bale looks set for a move away from the Santiago Bernabeu, but Real Madrid are still searching for the best possible deal before they let him leave.

It appears that the best bet to sign Bale at the moment is his former club Tottenham Hotspur, who finished runners up in the UEFA Champions League (UCL) last season.

However, there appears to be a small problem with the Welshman heading back to his former side, and unsurprisingly, money plays a huge part in it.

Marca are reporting that Spurs are willing to pay the transfer fee required to sign the winger, which is currently set at around 50 and 60 million euros, but have also made it clear to his representatives that the salary he demands might be too much.

Bale currently earns around 17 million euros as net salary, and Spurs cannot realistically afford to pay that much, and are willing to pay only half of that amount to their prodigal son.

It is clear that Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane does not plan to have Gareth Bale in his plans for next season, so the North London side might be the best bet for the Welsh wizard to kickstart his career that appears to have gone neutral at the moment.