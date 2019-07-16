Reports: Matthijs de Ligt agrees £67.5m deal to join new club

Matthijd de Ligt appears to have his future finally sorted out, with a move to Juventus more or less confirmed now for £67.5m, according to Sky Sports in Italy.

The Dutchman had reportedly decided to move to Juventus following a conversation with Cristiano Ronaldo after the UEFA Nations League (UNL) final between the Netherlands and Portugal, where Ronaldo appeared to tell the defender to come to Juve.

That prayer has now been answered, as the two clubs seem to have reached a negotiation wherein a move can be worked out for the talented teenager who set the footballing world alight with his tremendous displays last season for Ajax.

The Ajax skipper led from the front and showed incredible composure and leadership for a 19-year-old, earning the Dutch giants a spot in the semi finals of the UEFA Champions League (UCL), before they were narrowly beaten by Tottenham Hotspur.

A number of clubs such as Manchester United, Liverpool, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) were vying for his signature, but the centre back has chose Juventus as his destination of choice.