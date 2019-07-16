Reports: Premier League defender promised by club he can join Manchester United for world record fee

Manchester United might well be getting a move on in the summer transfer window, as they prepare to seal a big money deal for a defender they have pursued for a long time.

A significant breakthrough appears to have been made in signing Harry Maguire, as Leicester City have informed the defender that they will not stand in his way if a world record fee is paid for him.

The Telegraph report that Maguire has already told the club that he wants to leave for either Manchester United or Manchester City this summer, and Leicester have agreed, as long as they have their money.

The Foxes are looking for between £80m and £90m for their star man, and though United are unwilling to pay that amount as of now, they might be desperate and could cough it up.

City are interested too, but have the luxury of a number of top players at their club playing at the highest level possible, which probably means manager Pep Guardiola won’t push as hard as his adversary in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

If either of the Manchester clubs do end up paying that amount, it would easily make Maguire the most expensive defender in Premier League history, beating Virgil van Dijk’s transfer to Liverpool from Southampton, which cost £75m.