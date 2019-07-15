Reports: Manchester United star involved in surprise loan move to Turkey

Manchester United are looking to revamp their squad ahead of the upcoming 2019/20 season. They have already made two important first team signings and are aiming to make at least two more before the end of the transfer season.

However, along with bringing players in, they will have to clear some deadwood at the club as well. While quite a few of United players have been linked with a move away from the club, Brazilian midfielder Fred has joined that list too.

Though not on a permanent deal, reports in Fotonac claim that the midfielder could be on his way to Turkish side Galatasaray in a surprise loan move. Surprising because United are desperately trying to keep their current midfielder at the club while adding a couple on top of them.

Moreover, Paul Pogba looks on the verge of leaving the club as well. In that case, sending Fred out on loan could adversely affect the squad depth and thus Manchester United would want to ward off interest from the Turkish side.