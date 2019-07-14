Reports: Barcelona star draws interest from former club; £88 Million bid submitted

Word around the rumour mill is that Premier League giants Liverpool are interested in their former star Philippe Coutinho who seems to be having a very difficult time at his current club FC Barcelona.

Express reports that Liverpool have also submitted an £88million bid for the Brazilian, after they learnt that Barcelona are keen to offload him so as to arrange funds for signing Neymar this summer.

The Blaugrana are severely cash-strapped at the moment, especially because they had to pay Atletico Madrid a transfer fee of €120million for Antoine Griezmann.

Neymar, who is currently valued at around €22omillion, wants a return to the Catalans as he is reportedly unhappy at PSG – but the Parisians are not ready to let him go cheaply.

Coutinho is hence one of the players who Barcelona are looking to sell this summer. The other players currently in Barca’s transfer list are Ousmane Dembele, Ivan Rakitic, Samuel Umtiti and so on.

The 27-year-old Brazilian joined Barcelona from Liverpool in January 2018 for a reported fee of close to €140million and also impressed fans in the twenty-odd games he played in the rest of the 2017-18 season. However, unfortunately, he lost his touch in the 2018-19 season and accounted for only 11 goals and five assists in 54 appearances across all competitions.

Coutinho’s dip in form was also one of the main reasons for Barcelona’s untimely Champions League elimination in the semi-finals, where they lost the second-leg match by a scoreline of 4-0 – to none other than Liverpool.

According to Express, the Catalans are hence looking to replace the attacker with his Brazilian teammate Neymar, who left Barcelona in 2017 for a world-record fee of €220million.