Reports: Manchester United agree world record transfer fee for Premier League star

According to reports, Premier League giants Manchester United have reportedly agreed to pay Leicester City a transfer fee of £80million for their star defender, Harry Maguire.

It was only last week that Maguire informed Leicester that he wanted to leave the club as he was unhappy with their plans to price him out of a move.

Manchester United had their previous bid of £70million for the star rejected by the Foxes as they apparently wanted to make him the world’s most expensive defender.

In January 2018, Liverpool bought Dutch centre-back Virgil van Dijk from Southampton for a fee of £75million – the current world record transfer fee for any defender.

It was hence reported that Leicester were willing to listen to offers only greater than £75million for the England international.

A few other clubs including Manchester City were also interested in Maguire, but most of them backed off due to Leicester’s intentions. This made the player unhappy as he apparently felt that the Foxes are preventing him from moving to any other club this summer.

Meanwhile, Express reports that the Red Devils have now offered £80million for the 26-year-old. Leicester City have agreed to the offer as well and the player is now due to undergo his medical at Old Trafford later this week, according to the English news agency.

The former Hull City defender had a fantastic 2018-19 season in the Premier League as Leicester finished ninth overall in the league. Maguire also played a major role in England’s remarkable fourth-place finish in the 2018 FIFA World Cup.