Reports: Unsettled Barcelona star rejects Manchester United offer amid interest from Liverpool, PSG

According to various reports, Barcelona’s Philippe Coutinho has rejected an offer to move to Manchester United this summer, as the likes of Liverpool and Paris Saint Germain (PSG) continue to express interest in him.

Several sources have claimed that Barcelona are apparently looking to bring back Neymar Jr. into their team, but as of right now they are a bit cash-strapped, especially because it was only last week that they completed the €120million for their latest signing, Antoine Griezmann.

Philippe Coutinho is one of the players that Barca want to sell this summer, in a bid to arrange funds to sign Neymar Jr. The Catalans have also been listening to offers from Manchester United, PSG and Liverpool for the Brazilian.

Meanwhile, it is Express that reports that the 27-year-old is not interested to join Manchester United, though he is yet to make a decision in choosing either of Liverpool or PSG.

The Red Devils had been keen to sign Coutinho for a long time now, but the player is not ready to reciprocate the keenness as the Old Trafford outfits failed to qualify for the Champions League 2019-20.

Express further reports that Barcelona are likely to offload Coutinho to PSG as part of a player-plus-cash deal for Neymar Jr.

Coutinho had a very disappointing 2018-19 season, having scored only 11 goals in 54 appearances across various competitions for the Catalans. He was also a part of the Barcelona side that lost 4-0 against Liverpool and got eliminated from the Champions League in the semi-finals.