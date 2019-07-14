Sampdoria snap up Murillo from Valencia

Jeison Murillo spent the second half of the 2018-19 season on loan at Barcelona, but the defender is now heading to Serie A side Sampdoria.

Sampdoria have signed Jeison Murillo from Valencia.

The centre-back will initially link up with the Serie A side on loan before joining for a reported €15million fee, having agreed a four-year deal.

Murillo spent the second half of last season on loan at Barcelona but started a single LaLiga game.

Colombia international Murillo was then left out of his country’s squad for this year’s Copa America.

And Valencia have allowed him to leave only a year after he moved to Mestalla from Inter.

Valencia had already signed goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen from Barcelona for 2019-20, with Neto eventually moving the other way.