Reports: Barcelona involved in strange move for €10 million-rated defender to replace Samuel Umtiti

Barcelona have recently completed the signing of Antoine Griezmann and are now ready to move onto their other targets for the ongoing summer transfer window.

Along with onboarding another forward, Barcelona want to bring in reinforcements to fix their defence as well. With uncertainty surrounding the future of Samuel Umiti, the La Liga giants are looking at options who can fill in for the Frenchman for the upcoming season.

Acooriding to reports in Don Balon, Barcelona are ready to make a shock move for Arsenal captain Laurent Koscielny. The veteran French defender is currently 33 years of age and is nowhere near the level the Catalan giants would want at the club.

The French defender can be take on board for a sum of around €10 million which isn’t much considering the inflation the current market has. However, the fact that Koscielny’s best days are behind him and his injury history is no better than Umtiti’s himself, it seems to be a strange move.

Koscielny wants to leave Arsenal and has even refused to travel with the team on their pre-season tour to the United States.