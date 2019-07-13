Reports: Lionel Messi wants Barcelona great to return to fill much-debated spot

Barcelona are going all guns blazing in the transfer market and want to leave no stone unturned in order to get back the UEFA Champions League title.

While the signings of Antoine Griezmann and Frenkie de Jong have been completed, there are more on the list. Neymar is one of the players Barcelona want to bring back to the club. However, there is a former player which the La Liga giants might want to bring back at the club.

According to reports in Don Balon, Lionel Messi wants the club to re-sign Dani Alves, who is now a free agent after having left PSG last month. The Brazilian right-back impressed in the recently concluded Copa America and was a crucial player for his country’s run to the title even at 36 years of age.

The right-back slot has been a much-debated one at Barcelona with Sergi Roberto and Nelson Semedo the two options to fill it up. And as the report adds, Messi wants to push for the UCL title and wants an established right back. And who better than the most decorated fullbacks of all time.