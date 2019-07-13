De Ligt out of Ajax tour as Juventus transfer beckons

Juventus target Matthijs de Ligt is “awaiting a possible transfer,” Ajax have confirmed.

Matthijs de Ligt’s expected move to Juventus appears close to completion after Ajax omitted their captain from a pre-season trip to Austria.

The Eredivisie champions confirmed defender De Ligt was “awaiting a possible transfer” as they announced a 28-man travelling squad.

De Ligt, 19, has agreed personal terms with Juve and is tipped to sign in a deal worth around €70million.

The Netherlands international trained with Ajax as recently as Friday, but a breakthrough in negotiations is said to have been reached.

It seems the Serie A side now only have to complete the final formalities before announcing their seventh new arrival of the close-season.

One of the world’s most in-demand players, De Ligt was linked to Barcelona, Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain before Juve emerged as favourites for his signature.