Reports: Manchester United star’s agent putting his move to Real Madrid under threat

It’s an open secret that Manchester United star midfielder might be on his way to Real Madrid in the ongoing summer transfer window. Both the player and his agent Mino Raiola have openly talked about a possible move away from the club.

The English giants want a fee of at least around €150 million, which is coming in the way of the move. Moreover, Raiola’s comments on the proposed move – “United know what Pogba’s desire has been for a long time, the player has not done anything wrong, he has been respectful and professional in every way and always” – have angered United who have further increased their demand.

According to reports in Diario Gol, Manchester United have further increased Pogba’s valuation to somewhere between €160 to €200 million. This has in turn angered Florentino Perez, who believes that Raiola shouldn’t make any comments which heat up the situation between the two clubs involved.

He wants Pogba’s agent to remain silent and refrain from making any more such comments which can put the proposed move under threat of falling off.