Reports: Florentino Perez overrules Zinedine Zidane’s wish to send Real Madrid star on loan

Real Madrid are desperately looking to fill up the gaps in their side to get back in the hunt for the UEFA Champions League title next month. With multiple signings already completed, Paul Pogba is next on their list.

Along with the incomings, however, the club is aiming to clear the deadwood in their side as well. Players of the likes of James Rodriguez and Gareth Bale, who are top on Florentino Perez’s list of outgoing players, are yet to leave the club.

As far as the manager Zinedine Zidane is concerned, he wanted to add another name to that list. That of youngster Vinicius Junior, according to reports in Diario Gol, whom he wanted to be sent on loan.

The 19-year-old was one of the few shining lights in what was a pretty grim 2018/19 season for Real Madrid and the club president wants him to stay at the club. As a result, as the Diario Gol report goes on to add, he has overruled Zidane’s wish of sending Vinicius out on loan.