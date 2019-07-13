Lionel Messi told to leave Barcelona if he wishes to play with international teammate

Barcelona signed Antoine Griezmann on July 12, 2019, for a whopping 120 Million euros. Despite that, the Blaugrana remain in the market for a forward and had even shortlisted one of Lionel Messi’s international teammates. However, his agent has asked Messi to leave Spain if he wishes to play with him.

Rumours emerged earlier this month that Barcelona have taken a liking to Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez. The youngster, who plays in Italy for Inter Milan, is also a national teammate of Lionel Messi and it was understood that the latter would like him at his club.

Nevertheless, those rumours have been since quashed by Martinez’s agent, Beto Yaque.

“Being praised by the best player in the world is very nice. Lautaro is thus even more willing to improve and achieve certain goals. At the moment he only thinks of Inter and is happy in Inter. Nobody in Barcelona has ever contacted me, only rumours have arrived, which in any case are true,” Yaque said to FCinternews.it (via Goal).

The football agent then went on to suggest a stunning compromise, albeit jokingly, if Messi is to play with Lautaro.

“If Messi wants to play with Martinez go to him at Inter,” he said jokingly, “It would be wonderful for the Nerazzurri if something like this should happen. Lukaku and Dzeko? There must always be a healthy competition, nobody has the place secured. field to say who deserves to play. We hope that the championship can be better than last year, also because now the whole world knows who Lautaro is.”

Martinez has risen quickly in the past year. The Argentine was signed by Inter Milan and made him their preferred striker midway through the season. In the same period, he has also turned into a key figure for his national team, and was picked to start up front by Lionel Scaloni in Copa America 2019.