Reports: Two reasons why Laurent Koscielny wants to leave Arsenal this summer

Earlier this week, it was understood that Arsenal defender Laurent Koscielny will not join with his teammates for pre-season training, as he is no longer interested in staying with the Premier League giants.

The centre-back recently completed nine years with Arsenal but is reportedly keen on a return to France, amid reports of interest from several Premier League clubs. Meanwhile, Metro reports that Koscielny’s wanting to leave the North London club can be traced to two other reasons as well.

According to the English news agency, the 33-year-old Frenchman had a clause in his contract that allowed him to leave Arsenal provided they lost out on Champions League qualification. The Gunners – who finished at fifth place in the Premier League last season – will not play in the Champions League next season and hence the Frenchman is likely to trigger the clause that allows him to leave the club, according to Metro.

The second reason is directly related to an incident that happened on Wednesday morning, when Koscielny informed Unai Emery he would not travel with the rest of the squad to America for the club’s pre-season tour, according to BBC reporter David Ornstein.

Emery was reportedly furious with Koscielny’s conduct and immediately informed Raul Sanllehi the head of football operations at the club about the team captain’s behaviour, after which Sanllehi decided to issue a statement on behalf of Arsenal.

“We are very disappointed by Laurent’s actions, which are against our clear instructions. Laurent Koscielny has refused to travel to the US for our pre-season tour. We hope to resolve this matter and will not be providing any further comment at this time,” the statement read.

The Frenchman’s anger with the club reportedly dates back to last season, as he apparently believes that he was overworked and his schedule mismanaged upon his return from a career-threatening injury suffered in May 2018. He was made to play back-to-back games in a space of three days, five different times last season and Metro reports that Koscielny believes that Unai Emery’s plans took a heavy toll on his body while he was just recovering from his injury.