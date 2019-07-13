Reports: Manchester United lose teenage goal-machine after failing to agree new contract

Manchester United are moving towards a more youth-oriented policy under the management of Ole Gunnar Solskajer. The Red Devils have signed players who fall under the same category during this window and are expected to involve several academy stars this season. However, one of them is on the verge of an exit.

According to the English publication Daily Mail, Manchester United have lost teenage goal-scoring sensation Mipo Odubeko on a free transfer, after he turned down a deal to stay at the club. The 16-year-old will left on his contract expiry and is now being courted by the likes of Bayern Munich, Genoa, and Feyenoord.

The youngster scored thirty-five times for the youth side last season and was viewed as one of the hottest prospects at the club. However, the Republic of Ireland U-17 international believed that his development will take place faster away from the club.

Meanwhile, Odubeko is not the last player to leave the Red Devils this season. The Old Trafford outfit could end up losing a much bigger star in Romelu Lukaku, with Inter Milan expressing an interest in him. Furthermore, they could lose Paul Pogba too, after the Frenchman’s agent declared his intention to leave the club. Real Madrid and Juventus are said to be interested in him.