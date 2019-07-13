Reports: Arsenal to move for £57million-rated defender as Laurent Koscielny replacement

Premier League giants Arsenal are keen on signing Benfica defender Ruben Dias as a replacement to Laurent Koscielny, according to reports from various sources.

According to Daily Mail, the Benfica centre-back is back on Arsenal’s radar after Koscielny caused trouble earlier this week by refusing to join with his Gunners teammates in their pre-season tour of the United States of America. Koscielny claimed that he has been receiving interest from several Ligue 1 clubs and also said that he would hence like to leave Arsenal this summer.

Another headache for Arsenal at the moment in their very small transfer budget of just £45million, which is understandably inadequate for manager Unai Emery as he plans a revamp of the midfield and defence. To put things in perspective, Manchester United signed a single right-back player – Aaron Wan-Bissaka – for £50million this summer.

Speaking about Dias, the Portuguese star had been one among Benfica’s best performers in the 2018-19 season, as he accounted for a total of 55 appearances for the club across various competitions. Ruben Dias also scored 4 goals and made three assists during his campaign last season.

The 22-year-old currently has a £57million release clause in his deal with Benfica but Arsenal are hoping to negotiate a lower fee with the Portuguese Primeira Liga winners, according to the latest reports.