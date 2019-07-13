Reports: Manchester United mega star to stay despite €70m offer from Serie A giants

Manchester United look set to keep one of their top stars for another season at the very least, after failing to reach an agreement with Inter Milan.

The Serie A giants wanted to sign Romelu Lukaku from United, and have been involved in a tough transfer tug of war for the Belgian’s signature, with seemingly no end product.

United want in excess of the £75m they paid Everton to sign him initially, while Inter have only so far tabled an offer in the region of €70m, causing some serious issues over a possible transfer.

As a result, BBC Sport is reporting that the striker could stay put, and is increasingly likely to spend another season at the Red Devils despite the strong interest from Italy.

Lukaku spent a lot of time on the bench after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was appointed new Manchester United manager towards the second half of last season, and grew increasingly worried about his playing time by the end of it.

As a result, he seemed confident of sealing a move to the Serie A side int he summer, but the transfer now appears to have hit a road block, forcing him to stay put.

The former Chelsea man is currently in Australia with the rest of the squad for their pre season tour.